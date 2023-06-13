Angola: President João Lourenço Praises Historic Friendship With Russian Federation

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço stressed the country's commitment to the historical ties of friendship with the Russian Federation and the permanent interest in developing a multifaceted cooperation, which contributes to the progress of both peoples.

The Angolan Head of State expressed so in a message sent to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, congratulating the Russian people on their day, which is celebrated today (June 12).

"I am pleased with your achievements in all fields of national life, mainly in fields of science, technology and others, which highlight the great skill of the Russian people and their commitment to the achievement of development goals of your country", wrote João Lourenço.

On behalf of the Angolan Executive and his own, the President of the Republic says he has the honour to congratulate the People, the Russian Government and his counterpart, on the celebration of Russia Day.

While wishing good health and personal well-being to Vladimir Putin and success for the Russian nation, the Angolan Statesman says, in the message, to have the hope that Russia will know how to overcome, with wisdom, the challenges that History poses to it , to assume, in circumstances of peace, the great role reserved for him in the concert of nations.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Angola and the Russian Federation, then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), dates back to October 8, 1976.

The Angolan Diplomatic Mission in Russia also covers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. ADR/NIC