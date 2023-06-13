Angola, Zambia Sign Staff Training Memo

Luanda — Angola and Zambia signed Monday in Luanda a Memorandum of Understanding on exchange of experience and training of staff in the area of information and communication technologies.

Signed the document Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Mário de Oliveira and the minister of Science and Technology of Zambia Felix Mutati.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of ANGOTIC 2023 - International Forum of Information and Communication Technologies of Angola.

The Angolan minister Mário de Oliveira said that the two countries are members of the SADC region and want to join effort to make gains in the telecommunications and information technology sector.

He said Zambia is very interested in learning about the National Space Programme and learning lessons on how to build its own Space Programme.

"We are very interested in connecting Zambia by fiber optics. We are linked to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Namibia. Within a month, we will be connected to Congo Brazzaville, from the northern Cabinda border", he said.

In turn, the minister of Science and Technology of Zambia Felix Mutati reiterated the idea of creating a platform to connect Angola and Zambia, via fiber optics.

"This means that we will have the resilience that we want to, he said, calling for the need for an investment in digital infrastructures".

He highlighted Zambia's role as a hub of the sector in Southern African sub-region.

The 3rd edition of ANGOTIC 2023 - International Forum of Information

and Communication Technologies of Angola started Monday (12) at the Talatona Convention Center in Luanda. HEM/AC/TED/NIC