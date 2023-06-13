Rwanda: Nshuti on Amavubi Return - I Worked for It

APR FC forward Innocent Nshuti has said that he has worked hard to earn a call up back to the national team.

Nshuti is part of a 28-man provisional squad summoned for the Africa Cup of National qualifier against Mozambique at Huye Stadium on June 18. At club level, he put up a spectacular performance that impressed head coach Carlos Ferrer in the final games of the league campaign.

"I worked hard during the league matches and in training so it (a call up) is something that I cherish. It is a pleasure to play for a club but playing for your country is something you cannot imagine," the 25-year-old said.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in the national team because I had waited for this day for a long time. I cannot wait to pull on the shirt of Amavubi again and to play for my country again."

"I am very happy and ready to help the national team again. I did everything possible to return to the team and my efforts paid off. I know I have what it takes to play again for Rwanda and I will continue to work hard to keep my place," he added.

Ferrer's Rwanda will be looking to overcome Mozambique and bag three points which coach Ferrer hopes can restore the country's hopes of qualifying for the AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2024.

Rwanda are bottom of Group L with 2 points, two behind Mozambique and Benin who, respectively, are second and third in the table led by African champions Senegal, who already booked their ticket to the 2023 AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire come January 2024.

A win over Mozambique on Saturday, coupled with Benin's defeat to Senegal, would bring Rwanda back in contention for a place in the finals.

Nshuti, who has two goals in seven international caps, has promised Rwandans that he and his teammates will try their best to win the game against Mozambique and keep their qualification hopes.

"We have big ambitions in this game, and we are committed and hungry to win. We are ready to give all we have to win the game, and that's our goal in these remaining matches," he noted.

Amavubi started a residential training camp on Thursday morning, June 8. The team is undergoing intensive training drills at Kigali Pele Stadium every day.