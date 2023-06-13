Rwanda: Routine Military Overhaul Exposes Western Journalists' Bias on Rwanda

Recently, President Paul Kagame ordered a profound transformation within Rwanda's military hierarchy, dismissing 116 soldiers and a select few high-ranking officials while implementing a comprehensive restructuring of the security apparatus.

Yet, for the people in Rwanda, this was just another day in life--a mundane occurrence that barely raises an eyebrow. However, as expected, the chorus of criticism from certain Western journo-pundits and self-proclaimed 'experts' has erupted once again, ensnared in the clutches of their unwavering affliction known as Rwanda-derangement syndrome.

It's almost like clockwork, isn't it? Their obsession with all things Rwanda has become a chronic ailment they simply can't shake off. Bless their hearts!

Dubbed a sensational 'purge' by the drama-loving Western media, President Kagame's routine assessment and reorganisation of the Rwanda Defence Force, based on performance and operational requirements, stands in stark contrast to the inflated narratives spun by these pundits. Just like any competent military force, the Rwanda Defence Force understands the necessity of dismissing soldiers who shirk their duties and adheres to the time-honoured practice of periodic restructuring. Such actions are essential to maintaining a strong and effective armed force.

In addition, this recent reorganisation not only infuses a surge of vitality and state-of-the-art strategies but also ensures the strategic reassignment of exceptional military commanders to fresh positions, fostering a resilient and highly proficient force.

This time-honoured approach serves as the bedrock for achieving operational superiority and securing unwavering readiness within our ranks. It's truly captivating how these customary manoeuvres elude the understanding of certain Western critics, who seem blissfully oblivious to the established protocols embraced by armed forces worldwide. Oh, the irony of their ignorance!

These self-proclaimed critics, in their relentless pursuit of sensationalism, conveniently label Rwanda as 'militaristic' following the recent decision, displaying a stunning disregard for the harsh realities they dismiss with such ease. It is truly astounding how they turn a blind eye to the minuscule military expenditure, a mere 1.5453% of GDP in 2021, while conveniently ignoring Rwanda's unwavering dedication to economic and social transformation.

In the fiscal year 2021/22, a substantial portion of the budget, precisely 58.7% and 27.2%, was allocated to the Economic and Social Transformation sectors, vividly showcasing Rwanda's unyielding commitment to the well-being and advancement of its people.

Despite the mere allocation of resources to the military, Rwanda proudly showcases a compact yet exceptionally skilled and remarkably effective professional army. Positioned in a rough neighbourhood, where its western flank is plagued by a staggering number of over 266 armed groups operating in DRC--including the notorious FDLR commanded by genocidal zealots who harbour an unwavering fixation on realising their nefarious ambitions left incomplete in the dark days of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi--Rwanda remains resolute in its unwavering dedication to safeguard the safety and security of Rwandan citizens.

It is this unyielding commitment that necessitates strategic manoeuvres like the reshuffling of military leadership and the dismissal of unruly soldiers, exhibiting astute decision-making in the face of ever-evolving threats. Astonishingly, these profound realities escape the grasp of certain Western critics, who seem trapped in a state of ignorance and a dearth of strategic insight.

In fact, the strategic choices made by President Kagame, including his unwavering commitment to addressing issues of indiscipline and promoting deserving military leaders, have consistently produced remarkable outcomes that extend far beyond the borders of Rwanda.

The concrete successes achieved in this domain are undeniable: Rwanda is the fifth-largest contributor to global United Nations missions, a truly exceptional achievement that firmly establishes its position as the second-largest contributor on the African continent.

Nevertheless, what distinguishes Rwanda is not only its impressive standing but also the unparalleled performance and exemplary conduct exhibited by its troops in these missions.

Unlike certain contributing nations, whose records are blemished by reports of insufficient discipline and disturbing incidents of sexual abuse--ironically, some of these critics hail from such nations--Rwanda's military remains steadfast, untainted by such dishonourable controversies.

This achievement has been accomplished through resolute measures, including the decisive dismissal and termination of service contracts for soldiers who have failed to fulfil their obligations and uphold their constitutional duties, as recently demonstrated. Such actions serve to underscore Rwanda's unwavering dedication to upholding a military of exceptional calibre, adhering to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

In a truly jaw-dropping spectacle, one cannot help but find the baffling antics of these Western critics nothing short of amusing, if not utterly comical. Trapped within the stifling confines of their myopic viewpoints, they flounder and stumble, utterly failing to grasp the most elementary of notions--reshuffling military leadership or purging undisciplined soldiers-- a practice as common as the rising sun in any esteemed armed forces across the globe. Their utter incapacity to grasp such a fundamental concept is nothing short of a side-splitting reminder of their relentless frenzy and their never-ending supply of laughable irony, which they so generously shower upon us.