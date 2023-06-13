Rwanda: Genocide Suspect Théoneste Niyongira Deported From Malawi

12 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) has confirmed the deportation of Théoneste Niyongira, also known as Kanyoni, a genocide suspect, from Malawi.

On June 12, the NPPA issued a statement, revealing that Niyongira was deported on Sunday, June 11.

"Niyongira was the subject of an NPPA Indictment and International Arrest Warrant issued to the Republic of Malawi on April 15, 2019," the press release revealed.

The prosecution has charged Niyongira with the crime of genocide against the Tutsi community, committed in the former Ndora Commune, Butare Préfecture.

The NPPA communique also commended the Malawian authorities for their collaboration in the fight against impunity and applauded the successful deportation of Niyongira.

"Niyongira's extradition is a significant step in the process of bringing genocide suspects to justice, particularly from African countries," Faustin Nkusi, the Prosecution Spokesperson said in the press release.

Earlier this year, Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister of the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, praised the efforts of foreign countries in prosecuting genocide fugitives, emphasizing the need for further action, especially from African nations.

"To date, no African country has tried genocide suspects, although some have extradited them, including Uganda, DR Congo, and Malawi, among others. However, it is crucial for these countries to implement international agreements and either try or extradite those who have sought refuge within their territories," he emphasized.

