Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Women Appoint Mutabazi as New Coach

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball club have appointed Elia Mutabazi as their new head coach, Times Sport has established.

The 44-year-old agreed to coach the club on a two-year contract, with option for extension, replacing Christopher Mudahinyuka who will now be working as his assistant.

A reliable source from the club's top management confirmed to Times Sport that, "it is a done deal. Mutabazi is our new coach for the next two years"

Mutabazi joins RRA women, just two months after he was sacked by APR in April bringing his four-year tenure at the military side to a shocking end.

Regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Mutabazi retired from competitive volleyball in 2013 and has since held various coaching positions - at club level and in national teams - largely as an assistant to Mulinge at APR.

During his playing career, Mutabazi featured and won several honours with former National University of Rwanda (NUR) and APR as well as the national team. He also played professional volleyball in France