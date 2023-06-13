Rwanda: Primus National League New Season Due on August 18

The 2023/24 Primus National League season will start on August 18 and will conclude on June 1, 2023, according to a new football calendar released by Rwanda FA on Monday.

Champions APR FC will be looking to defend 2022/23 league title they won on May 28, after finishing at the top of the table with a superior goal difference after they were tied on 63 points with second-placed Kiyovu Sports.

The league will begin just less than a week after the 2023 Super Cup match between APR and Peace Cup winners Rayon Sports. The pair will for the third time in a calendar year lock horns on August 12 at a yet to be communicated venue.

Elsewhere, the women's topflight league and men's Second Division league will start on October 14 and November 11 respectively while the women's second division will start on November 18.

The FA have also announced that the ongoing summer transfer window, which opened on Monday, June 12, will run till August 28, while the January 2023 window will start on December 26 and close on January 27, 2024.

The 16 teams that will take part in the 2023/24 Primus National League: APR FC, Rayon Sport, Police FC, SC Kiyovu, Marines FC, Bugesera FC, Mukura VS&L, Etincelles, AS Kigali, Gasogi United, Gorilla FC, Sunrise FC, Musanze FC, Rwamagana City FC, Etoile de l'Est and Amagaju FC.