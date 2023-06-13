Rwanda: Seninga Sacked as Sunrise Boss

Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise FC have parted company with their head coach Innocent Seninga, bringing his two-year spell at the club to an end.

The former Musanze and Police FC tactician qualified Sunrise FC to the Rwanda Premier League for the 2022/23 season but things did not go well with him during the following season to the point that he was suspended for poor performance.

Club Secretary General Dr. Frank Kahangwa confirmed to Times Sport that they already informed Seninga that he is not part of their plans next season after he failed to meet the target agreed on by both sides.

"We already told him that he will not be with us next season," Kahangwa said in a telephone interview.

"He could not meet what we had agreed to in the contract. We are now focused on hiring a new head coach."

Seninga was sacked alongside his assistant Gilbert Tugirimana.

Meanwhile, Times Sport understands that Seninga is being courted by AS Kigali who are ready to fire Andre Casa Mbungo after the club spent huge sums of money during the June-July 2022 transfer window in an attempt to win the league title but he failed to win any major trophy only to end the season empty-handed.