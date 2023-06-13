South Africa: Labour Hosts Employment Equity Workshop With Unions

13 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour is today hosting an employment equity (EE) workshop with all trade union federations.

This following a call by the department for all workplaces to review their EE plans.

The department's Director of Employment Equity, Ntsoaki Mamashela, said the purpose of the workshop is to familiarise all trade union federations on their roles and responsibilities as members of EE consultative forums.

They will also be capacitated in the implementation of EE plans in the workplace to align them with EE amendments and sector targets.

"We will be providing a briefing on the employment equity amendments and sector targets. We will be sharing information with the trade unions on how to fulfill their roles in their consultative forums and teaching them about their responsibilities, and how to conduct and prepare EE plans and analyses.

"After the amendments, all workplaces are required to review their current EE plans and align them to the sector targets," she said.

The newly amended EE Act, which will aid workplace transformation in South Africa, is set to come into operation on 1 September 2023.

The amended act will empower the Employment and Labour Minister to regulate sector specific EE targets and to regulate compliance criteria to issue EE compliance certificates in terms of Section 53 of the EE Act.

