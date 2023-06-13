South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for Defrauding the UIF of R2 Million

12 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has commended the arrest of six suspects from the North West province who allegedly defrauded the fund of R2 million.

The suspects, including two former Employment and Labour employees, were apprehended by the police's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) on 10 June 2023.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects operated a syndicate that acted as a recruitment agency. They recruited unemployed persons in the province for among other things, job opportunities.

The unsuspecting job applicants were then made to complete UIF claim forms as former employees of Impala Platinum Mine as well as Anglo Gold Ashanti mine for unemployment benefits.

Thereafter the suspects had the claims processed, resulting in the UIF being defrauded of over R2 million.

The suspects will appear in Mahikeng District Court on Tuesday where they will face charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, welcomed the latest arrests and praised the investigators for their relentless efforts to bring an end to fraud and corruption at the UIF.

"It would seem that criminals think the UIF is an easy target for fraud and corruption, when we are actually not. Our Risk and Anti-Fraud Unit will continue to monitor labour centres and in so doing work with law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with fraud and corruption committed by members of the public and government officials who enables it.

"Until the day arrives when the criminality towards the UIF stops, we will continue to catch and send perpetrators to prison, and we will maintain our call to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to propose harsh sentences to the courts as a means of deterrence," Maruping said.

He added that internal UIF investigations have led to a number of dismissals and suspensions of officials from Mahikeng and Klerksdorp Labour Centres, with some disciplinary matters still ongoing.

