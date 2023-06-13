South Africa: Mozambique to Supply South Africa During Energy Crisis

Cape Town — A total of 1,000MW will be supplied to South Africa from Mozambique as a means to ease the country's energy crisis.

While hosting Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria on Monday, South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopasaid said the nation had to turn to its neighbours to stabilise the national grid.

According to Eskom's Eric Shunmagum, Mozambique's assistance would ensure a more manageable winter for citizens and businesses. "We anticipated a much tougher winter but with us improving on the performance, we're actually making up. So, if we continue on this trend, and once again I need to say keeping breakdowns to below 15,000, having sufficient diesel reserves, I think we're good to go," Shunmagum said.

Prior breakdowns at power stations raised uncertainty over the nation's preparedness for the winter months. However, recent scaling back of power cuts have seen a more regular electricity supply for citizens.