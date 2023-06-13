South Africa: Mozambique to Supply South Africa During Energy Crisis

13 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A total of 1,000MW will be supplied to South Africa from Mozambique as a means to ease the country's energy crisis.

While hosting Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria on Monday, South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopasaid said the nation had to turn to its neighbours to stabilise the national grid.

According to Eskom's Eric Shunmagum, Mozambique's assistance would ensure a more manageable winter for citizens and businesses. "We anticipated a much tougher winter but with us improving on the performance, we're actually making up. So, if we continue on this trend, and once again I need to say keeping breakdowns to below 15,000, having sufficient diesel reserves, I think we're good to go," Shunmagum said.

Prior breakdowns at power stations raised uncertainty over the nation's preparedness for the winter months. However, recent scaling back of power cuts have seen a more regular electricity supply for citizens.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.