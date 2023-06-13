Namibia, Spain Reaffirm Commitment to Bilateral Relations

13 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

The executive director of international relations and cooperation, Penda Naanda, has reiterated the desire to see bilateral relations between Namibia and Spain grow exponentially across all sectors.

Naanda said this during the second round of political discussions with the Spanish government, led by Alicia Rico, the director general for Africa in Spain's foreign affairs ministry, in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Initial talks took place in Madrid last year.

During the talks, Naanda said the Namibian government's commitment to bilateral relations with Spain is of great importance.

"I have no doubt that we will find ways of building sustainable cooperation between our two countries, as well as discussing multilateral cooperation and the current geopolitical challenges around the globe," Naanda said.

He congratulated Spain on its incoming presidency of the European Union (EU).

Spain will take over the reins of the Council of the European Union on 1 July, holding the presidency for the fifth time since its accession to the then-European Community in 1986.

"Our world is faced with such an array of global challenges, threats to international peace and security, climate change, global economic instability, supply chain problems, migration, and so much more.

"I have no doubt that Spain, when taking over the EU presidency, will shine, and wish you success in this immense task," Naanda said.

Rico reiterated Spain's dedication to maintaining bilateral cooperation with Namibia, specifically on the fields of climate change, migration, security, peace, and addressing the global implications of the Russia-Ukraine war.

