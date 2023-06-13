Namibia: Army to Recruit About 1 600 New Members

13 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) plans to recruit between 1 400 and 1 600 new members through the NDF Recruitment Planning Committee for the 2023/24 financial year.

This was revealed in a letter the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs sent regional governors and councillors earlier this month.

According to the letter, the distribution of new members across the regions has been determined, with the Khomas region allocated 141 positions, the Ohangwena and Omusati regions 119 each, and the remaining 11 regions allocated 111 positions each.

"Marginalised communities are also allocated slots, and the regional governors are humbly requested to deliver all application forms of marginalised communities after the closing date to the Office of the Vice Presidency (deputy minister of marginalised communities) in Windhoek," the letter reads.

