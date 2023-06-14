Kenya: MPs Approve Isaac Ruto,Caroline Nzilani for JSC Appointment

Members of Parliament have approved the nomination of of former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and Caroline Nzilani for appointment to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This is after the voted to approve the report by the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) that approved the nomination following vetting.

On May 3, President William Ruto nominated the duo to represent Kenyans before the 11-member commission led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

"I wish to convey a message from H.E the President regarding the nomination of persons for appointment as members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)," Speaker Wetangula said.

While debating the special motion, Baringo North MP Joseph Kipkoros said Ruto will represent Kenyans aptly in JSC given his experience in leadership.

"Isaac Rutto has served this country, he has experience, knowledge and I hope he is going to inject the judiciary with his mind of mashinani of devolving justice to our constituencies," the MP said.

Seme MP James Nyikal opined that Ruto is fir for the job even though he claimed that the former county boss failed in his mandate to to strengthen the intergovernmental relations authority when he served as chairperson of the Council of Governors.

"I must appreciate you [speaker] for allowing us to discuss these two candidates, this is the role of the house and I support them," Nyikal said.

Mathare MP Antony Oluoch exuded confidence that the former governor will serve demonstrated astute leadership skills at the Judicial Service Commission.

" I hope he will not turn out to be a tormentor of the very members who approved him," he said.

Following approval by the National Assembly, the duo will take their oaths of office before they assume the positions at JSC.