South Africans Victorious At Roland Garros

Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane made history at the French Open as they brought home Grand Slam titles from their respective categories.

On the occasion of his 30th birthday, Ramphadi became the first-ever South African, both able-bodied and adaptive, to win a French Open title since Johan Kriek in 1981.

The Paralympian and his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne from Britain defeated Australia's Heath Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw 1-6, 6-2, 10-3 to claim the quads doubles titles.

Ramphadi made his Wimbledon debut last year and is now ranked number four in the world. He expressed his delight at making history in Paris post-match.

"It is truly amazing to hear that I am the first South African in 42 years to win at the French Open," he said.

"Coming from a challenging background, I am proud to serve as an example to young children in underprivileged circumstances, showing them that anything is possible when you envision it."

Montjane, South Africa's leading women's player, joined Ramphadi on the podium as she finally won a title at Roland Garros after six doubles finals at Grand Slam events over the past three years.

Alongside Japan's Yui Kamiji, the 37-year-old defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Moreno 6-2, 6-3 to claim the women's doubles crown.

"It is such a great feeling and moment for me. I am really happy that I managed to win my first Grand Slam, even though it is doubled," she said.

"But it's a moment worth living for. I have been fortunate to play both singles and doubles, so it's an exciting time for me, and I will keep fighting for the singles title that I have been waiting for."