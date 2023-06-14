Kenya: Nationwide Fertilizer Uptake Hits 3 Million Bags

Nairobi — Framers across the country have purchased more than 3 million bags of fertilizer under the Fertiliser Subsidy Programme (FSP) in a new milestone for the program.

The Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) Managing Director Pamela Mutuna noted that since the government's intervention to reduce the price of fertilizer from Sh7, 000 to Sh3, 500 per bag the uptake has been tremendous.

"The fertilizer is available in outlets allowed to stock it including those managed by the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), and stores owned by counties," she said.

The government initiative, aimed at spurring food production, is a multi-agency program spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Ministry of Interior, and National

Administration, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), KNTC, NCPB, and other government agencies.

And with the planting season in most counties drawing to a close, Mutuna noted that the focus has now shifted to the top dressing fertilizer, whose distribution is currently ongoing. More than 1,253,440 bags of Top Dressing fertilizer had been distributed.

"The program has been flawlessly executed through the issuance of E-Vouchers, and the use of other technologies to ensure that there is traceability and accountability," she said.

In the ongoing phase of distribution of Top Dressing fertilizer, Uasin Gishu County is still leading the pack having already redeemed 281,990 bags. Trans Nzoia County (276,855), Bungoma County (116,945), Nandi County (73,082), Nakuru County (72,335), Kakamega County (63,166) have posted impressive numbers in the number of farmers redeeming their e-vouchers.

In the Coffee sector, farmers have also been lining up in our depots to redeem their vouchers after the arrival of Top Dressing fertilizer. Already a total of 52,526 bags of fertilizer have already been purchased by farmers.

Farmers are also redeeming potato, sugarcane, and vegetable fertilizers in our outlets across the country.

"We urge farmers to continue buying subsidized fertilizer in all the KNTC, NCPB, and selected County Government outlets across the country. We still have a total of 736, 141 bags in stock," Mutuna said.

Farmers have received vouchers in Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Murang'a, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, West Pokot, Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale and Taita- Taveta.