Kenya: University of Nairobi Ranked Best University in Kenya

13 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangeci Thuo

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi (UoN) is the best university in Kenya, according to a new report by uniRank, an international higher education directory and search engine.

UoN was trailed closely by Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, USIU, JKUAT, Egerton University, and Mount Kenya University.

Others are Moi University, the Technical University of Kenya, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, and Kenya Methodist University, among others.

uniRank aims to provide a non-academic league table of the top Kenyan universities based on valid, unbiased, and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the universities themselves.

Ranking criteria include a university being licensed or accredited by an appropriate Kenyan higher education related organization.

Others are offering at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate master's or doctoral degrees, as well as delivering predominantly in a traditional, non-distance education format.

The least ranked universities in Kenya are Kenya Highlands University, KAG East University, and Lukenya University.

Others are Pioneer International University, Uzima University, and RAF International University.

