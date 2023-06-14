Kenya: Judiciary Constitutes Team to Unlock Stalemate Over Pro-Bono Services

Nairobi — The Judiciary has constituted team to unlock stalemate with the Law Society of Kenya over the provision of pro-bono services.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi Monday stated that a committee comprising representatives from the Judiciary and the Law Society of Kenya will help address the concerns and challenges over the funding of legal aid.

The decision to establish the committee followed correspondence received from Judges, Judicial Officers, and LSK Branches, highlighting the difficulties faced by advocates in facilitating pauper briefs and pro-bono services.

"It is evident that these issues require immediate attention and quick resolution," Amadi said in a letter addressed to LSK President Eric Theuri.

The committee, which will include two members from the LSK, will be responsible for thoroughly examining the issues at hand and devising a mutually agreeable solution.

Amadi appealed to Theuri to communicate with LSK members, urging them to exercise patience and allow the committee to engage in productive discussions towards resolving the matter.

"We firmly believe that a thoughtful and inclusive approach is necessary to effectively address these concerns," added Amadi.

Additionally, Amadi requested President Theuri to encourage LSK members to continue accepting briefs and fulfilling their obligations in the cases they have already undertaken.

She emphasized that this commitment is vital for promoting and upholding access to justice for all.

Amadi also confirmed that the Judiciary has already disbursed Sh27.5 million to the LSK, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the provision of pro-bono services.

With both sides actively engaged in finding a resolution, Amadi expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved as soon as possible.