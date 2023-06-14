Kenya: What Next for Faith Kipyegon After Smashing World Records in 1500m and 5000m?

Nairobi — Double Olympic and world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon says she wouldn't mind specializing in the women's 10,000m after she broke the world records for the 1500m and 5000m.

Kipyegon believes she can hack it in the 25-lap race, having competed in the women's 10km race at February's Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret.

"For the 10,000m, I will still hold a little bit. Let me graduate slowly by slowly...this year, I have broken the world record in the 1500m and 5000m and I never believed I could run the latter race that fast. It shows that when the time comes and you are healthy, you will definitely make it," Kipyegon said.

Moreover, Kipyegon has not ruled out the possibility of eventually transitioning to road races.

"Let me focus on Budapest this year and the Olympics next year. Let me see what will possible and going forward, I may shift to 5000m after the Olympics and road races in the future...and marathon of course," she said.

The 29-year-old is the athlete of the moment, having etched herself into history books by setting two world records in eight days.

Kipyegon set Florence alight on June 2 when she clocked 3:49.11 to usurp Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba as the world's fastest woman in the women's 1500m.

She broke Ethiopian hearts once again when she clocked 14:05.20 in Paris on Friday to overthrow world 10,000m champion Letesenbet Gidey as the world record holder for the women's 5000m.

With days to the World Championships ticking away, Kipyegon is nonetheless coy on whether she will be doubling in the two races in Budapest in August.

"About doubling at the World Championships, I still need to go back to the drawing board and consult with my coach and my manager. At the moment, I am not so sure, although I know I can double. However, I need to consult with my team to see what's next," she said.

About her herculean feat in Europe, Kipyegon, whose first-ever gold medal was the World Cross Country junior title in Punta Umbria, Spain in 2011, admitted the world record was unprecedented even for her.

"I had been saying to myself that the only thing missing from my trophy cabinet is a world record. Now that I have it, not only do I feel motivated but also believe it has motivated young girls around the world. Now they know that if you work hard in training, you can accomplish much," Kipyegon said.

She added: "I started running at a very young age...I started at the youth level and have remained consistent. What has brought me this far is hard work, discipline and sacrifices I make with my family."

Kipyegon was speaking at State House Nairobi after she was honoured by the government for her record-breaking success.

She received Ksh 5 million for breaking the women's 1500m world record and a house worth Ksh 6 million for her exploits in France.

The two-time world 1500m silver medalist was over the moon, saying the last thing she expected was to be hosted in the most prestigious house in the land.

"Thank you very much for this day's occasion...thank you for very much to President William Ruto. I was not expecting this surprise...honestly, I lack the words to say. I am very happy right now," Kipyegon said.

Even as she basked in glory, the tribulations of young upcoming athletes was on her mind.

"What I can urge the government is the need for modern sports facilities so we can continue producing strong and talented athletes. We have experienced a bit of challenges with training facilities as is the case with the Kipchoge Stadium in Eldoret. So, I'd like to request the government to look into this area," she said.