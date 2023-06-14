Kenya: Govt to Work With Counties to Ensure Comprehensive Healthcare Plan - President Ruto

13 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The national government will work with county governments to transform healthcare in the country.

President William Ruto said the national government will support the devolved units in equipping their health facilities.

He said the government, through Parliament, will establish a Facility Improvement Fund that will ensure resources allocated to medical care are not diverted to other programmes.

"The Fund will ensure our hospitals have sufficient drugs and are adequately equipped," he said.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday during the opening of Kerugoya Level 5 County Referral Hospital Medical Complex in Kirinyaga County.

He said the national and county governments have agreed to form the Kenya Health Human Resources Advisory Council to address disputes between the government and health workers.

"We want to ensure that we have an avenue of resolving health workers' issues," he said.

The President said the government will also equip and standardise the training of community health promoters to ensure quality healthcare at the grassroots.

He insisted that the health function will remain a devolved function, explaining that it has been well managed by the counties.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Governors Ann Waiguru, Johnson Sakaja, and Muthomi Njuki, MPs Mary Maingi (Mwea), George Kariuki (Ndia), Joseph Gitari (Kirinyaga Central), among others. - Presidential Communication Service

