Kenya: Police Gun Down 4 Suspected Gangsters Linked to Cross-County Crime

Nairobi — Detectives have gunned down four individuals believed be behind a string of armed robberies in Machakos, Mombasa and Kwale Counties over the past few months.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspects were shot dead Monday night following a fierce exchange of fire with detectives in Kilifi's Takaungu area.

According to the DCI, the suspects disregarded orders to surrender and instead engaged in a shootout with the pursuing detectives.

The team consisted of highly skilled personnel from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, along with marksmen from the DCI Operations branch.

"Unbeknownst to the thugs, the sleuths who had trailed them for months were sharpening their claws each passing day, ready for any eventuality that would lead to the recovery of the government rifle in their possession," DCI said.

The agency revealed that the gang was responsible for a Bank heist at Equity Bank in Matuu, Machakos County on July 27, 2021.

During the robbery, they disarmed a police officer on guard duty and made off with her AK-47 rifle (serial number KE KP 5527115), which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Since that incident, the DCI noted that the suspects carried out over 10 armed robberies, terrorizing Kenyans with audacious attacks, some of which took place during the daytime.

Their targets included M-Pesa shops and various business establishments in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

After comprehensive forensic analysis conducted at the DCI National Forensic Lab, the lost police firearm was linked to two suspects one only identified as Festus and the other as Tsuma Ndoro.

"Consequently, a team of highly skilled detectives was immediately mobilized to go after the thugs and after weeks of laying an ambush in Kwale, their efforts finally paid off when the thugs made a move and crossed the Likoni channel yesterday(Monday), at around 4pm," DCI added.

The detectives in an unmarked hatchback trailed them from Likoni ferry to Shimanzi, Nyali and Shariani before finally cornering them in Takaungu, moments to midnight.

The suspects were reportedly headed to Kilifi town to commit more robberies before they were intercepted.

Following the operation, an AK-47 assault rifle that was wrestled from a police officer in the Matuu Equity bank heist was recovered, loaded with 7 rounds of 7.62-x39 caliber bullets.

The detectives also impounded two motorcycles.