Kenya: DP Gachagua Urges MPs Not to 'Mutilate' the Finance Bill

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Members of Parliament not to mutilate the Finance Bill 2023 because doing so will set back government plans on development.

Speaking in Kirinyaga Tuesday, Gachagua asked the legislators to vote in favor for the Bill, saying it is good for Kenyans.

"All Mt Kenya leaders except one are in support of the Finance Bill and your government your excellency, that means we are just waiting for the day. We are hearing that the parliament is starting to remove some things you had placed in the finance bill," he said.

"We are urging the members of parliament please leave for us this plan; however, we respect you. But we ask the committee that please do not mutilate our plan in the unfortunate thing you do, we will go back to the drawing board, but we ask that do not tamper with it is a good plan that will help Kenya grow."

Gachagua urged Kenyans who are unemployed not to listen to those who try to mislead them on Finance Bill 2023.

The Finance Bill 2023 has come under sharp criticism from leaders, and Kenyans.

In the Bill, the Housing Fund proposed a three percent mandatory levy from employees which has been the key area of concern from national stakeholders calling for the bill to be scrapped off.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga, on last week warned of an imminent return of nationwide protests warning that should parliamentarians pass the Finance Bill unamended, the opposition would swing into action and take their grievances to the streets.

"The government will present the Bill to parliament on Thursday, June 8, and subsequently read the budget on Thursday, June 15. If they pass the Finance Bill, we will hold demonstrations in every corner of the country," he said.

However, President William Ruto on Monday succumbed to pressure and slashed the Housing Fund levy by half, from the current three percent to 1.5 percent.

Reducing the percentage of the levy contained in the Finance Bill 2023 comes as a direct response to the widespread public outcry, with a considerable number of Kenyans expressing strong opposition to the scheme.

"The Housing Fund contribution has been reduced to 1.5% from the proposed 3%. Ruto listens," President Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party tweeted.

The National Assembly Finance Committee had been actively gathering input from stakeholders regarding the Bill, and the clause related to the housing levy garnered significant attention and debate.

The Committee is on Tuesday set to present the revised edition of the Bill for discussion in the House, marking the beginning of a lively debate that is anticipated to be highly spirited.