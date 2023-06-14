Kenya: Noordin Haji to Be Sworn in as NIS DG Following Parliamentary Approval

Noordin Haji now awaits to be sworn in as the next Director General of the National Intelligence Service following unanimous approval by MPs.

The National Assembly approved his nomination following a report tabled by the House Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign affairs committee that gave a nod for his approval following his vetting.

In their report, the Nelson Koech-led committee exuded confidence that Haji is suitable to take the helm of the national intelligence services following his vast experience and capabilities.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged Haji once he assumes the docket to ensure that he safeguards the lives and properties of Kenyans asserting that the docket is critical in guaranteeing the safety of our neighbor and doesn't infringe the rights of Kenyans.

"We hope that NIS will not be used to settle political scores, we will safe with Haji holding that docket. We wish him well and hoping he will act to ignite security challenges," said Ichungwa.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed gave a nod the report supporting the appointment of Haji to become the next spymaster approving the move by President William Ruto to grant him the slot.

"This institution must be headed with a person who has the capacity and timidity to do the kind of work related to that institution. No one fits with the skills like Haji, he will make sure we are safe and secure," said Mohammed.

Majority Leader Opiyo Wandayi urged Haji to live true to his oath of office by prioritizing the nation's safety in his mandate.

"I want to say from the onset that I have no objection to this appointment. I would just want to urge the incoming DG of NIS to live true to the oath of office that he will be taking and ensure that indeed he gives priority to the security of this nation," Wandayi said.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko exuded confidence that the outgoing Director of Public Prosecution has delivered in his previous designation saying that he will deliver in the post.

" We know he is able and has the experience to enable him to lead the nation of Kenya in matters security and intelligence," she said.

Opposing the special motion, Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala sought to defeat the appointment of Haji saying that the Somali people had been "picked on" on several occasions regarding State appointments citing ethnicity.

"Many of us MPs we have a lot of interest in this debate of the promotion. What is out of order Mr Speaker is that you have severally picked on the Somalis and you have excluded us and you want to finish," he said.