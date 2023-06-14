Kenya: Shakahola Forest Cult Deaths at 303 as 19 More Bodies Exhumed

13 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

At least 19 bodies of people believed to be followers of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie were on Tuesday exhumed from the vast 800-acre Shakahola forest in Kilifi.

"The death toll has now risen to 303," Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha confirmed.

Onyancha also confirmed that number of DNA samples taken from relatives looking for their missing persons is still 93.

She said those arrested are still 35 while followers rescued remain to be 95.

"Those Identified by families are 19 while those reported missing are 613," she said.

Onyancha said no arrests or rescue had been reported Tuesday.

Exhumation continues tomorrow.

