South Africa: SA Mining Output Rises 2.3 Percent Year On Year in April After 14 Consecutive Months of Decline

analysis

South African mining production grew at a higher-than-expected rate year on year in April and halted 14 consecutive months of annual decline. Along with the manufacturing data for April, this points to a decent start to the second quarter (Q2) after the economy narrowly dodged a recession in Q1.

At a growth rate of 2.3%, the number outpaced expectations of a 1.5% expansion, according to a Bloomberg consensus prediction. And it was the first month since January last year that the sector's production grew on an annual basis.

So it's good news, but base effects were clearly at play here. In April last year, Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations in South Africa were shut down by a strike.

It is therefore no surprise that gold production led the way, rising 27.1% on a year-on-year basis in April. Something similar will no doubt be seen in the May numbers, as the strike only ended in early June last year.

Still, it points to a surprisingly good economic start to Q2 in the face of intensified power cuts and the other hallmarks of South Africa's failing state.

Last week, data showed that manufacturing production in April rose 3.4% year on year, overshooting a Bloomberg consensus prediction of 2% growth. After the economy narrowly averted a recession in Q1 with growth of 0.4%, this holds some hope that gross domestic product is still expanding.

The data also suggests that the industrial arms of the economy are reducing their reliance on Eskom through self-generation initiatives....