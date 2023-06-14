South Africa: At Sandton 'Press Conference', Mkhwebane's Reality Distortion Field Acquires Even More Warped Dimensions

14 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marianne Thamm

While providing scant evidence of Tina Joemat-Pettersson's alleged attempt to solicit a bribe, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has blamed the MP's death on the judiciary, executive and National Assembly.

With the death of former Cabinet minister Tina-Joemat Pettersson, whatever case Busisiwe Mkhwebane might have thought she had has gone to the grave with the senior ANC MP.

This much was clear from a 'press conference' called by the suspended Public Protector on Tuesday.

There she released audio clips, purportedly of Joemat-Pettersson, allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, on behalf of the Section 194 inquiry chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and herself, to make the almost two-year public process "go away".

Before playing the clips, Mkhwebane, speaking from a hotel in Sandton, blamed Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for refusing a confidential meeting with a "whistle-blower" about the bribery allegations.

Also, had it not been for President Cyril Ramaphosa's "illegal" suspension of her [Mkhwebane], Joemat-Pettersson would "most probably still be alive", she said.

"She would still be alive if the legislature, executive and judiciary as well as the ANC/DA alliance had complied with their constitutional obligations. In a way, all of these institutions killed Miss Joemat-Petterson," she charged.

Enter Dali Mpofu

With her now disengaged legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, in attendance, Mkhwebane dodged pertinent questions, preferring to attack the media, the courts and...

