South Africa: Cape Town Risks Losing R60m in Transport Funding Due to 'Unconscionable' Extortion

Extortion is having a serious impact on Cape Town, putting up to R60-million of transportation projects at risk, according to the city. At least seven significant projects, ranging from the development of new public transportation infrastructure to road rehabilitation and stormwater management, have been halted due to safety concerns, primarily in the city's most vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The extent of extortion in the City of Cape Town was revealed by Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, on Tuesday.

Quintas underlined that at least seven major projects have been halted due to safety concerns on site, ranging from the construction of new public transport infrastructure to road reconstruction and stormwater maintenance, primarily in the city's most vulnerable communities.

"Unfortunately, the brazen attempts by these mafia-style extortionists are only intensifying. They are holding to ransom the city and our contractors, and, ultimately, at the expense of service delivery to those who need these services most. It is completely and utterly unconscionable," Quintas said.

The city's Urban Mobility Directorate indicated that due to extortionists, the municipality is at risk of losing up to R58.6-million in unspent budgetary expenditure on transportation capital projects.

Quintas slammed the sophisticated extortionist syndicates, as well as opportunistic thugs who have little regard for the communities.

The MMC said the city would continue to offer services. He wanted to inform extortionists that the city and its contractors would not succumb to attempts to siphon public monies into their pockets.

The projects, according to Quintas, that have recently been hamstrung or ground to a halt...