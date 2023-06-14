South Africa: Suspended Public Protector Alleges Extortion and Corruption - South African News Briefs - June 14, 2023

Suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane Alleges Extortion and Corruption, Calls for Accountability

During a media briefing, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the suspended public protector, made significant accusations of extortion, bribery, and corruption against Qubudile Dyantyi, who chairs the section 194 inquiry regarding her suitability for office, reports TimesLive. She also implicated Pemmy Majodina, the African National Congress parliamentary chief whip, and the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson in these allegations. She presented audio recordings and messages as evidence, alleging an R600,000 bribe. Mkhwebane claimed that her suspension was motivated by her investigations into the Phala Phala scandal and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his power in suspending her. She referred to a court ruling suggesting that her suspension may have been retaliatory and biased. Mkhwebane also has fingered all arms of the state in the death of Joemat-Pettersson.

Water Crisis Worsens in Johannesburg

Water problems continue in several parts of Johannesburg as Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs remain critically low to empty, reports TimesLive. The water system was affected after the Brixton transformer substation was gutted by a fire. The power outage affected residents in Brixton, Rossmore, and surrounding areas. Johannesburg Water is focusing on stabilising the Crown Gardens and Commando systems while monitoring the Linden 1 system. The utility advised residents that towers and reservoirs within the Roodepoort and Randburg area remain stable. Customers in these areas will have water restored. An alternative water supply to customers in the affected areas would be provided through mobile tankers. Johannesburg Water is yet to provide a detailed response on what is being done to stabilise the reservoirs.

Pay TV Group MultiChoice Struggles with Subscriber Loss and Revenue Decline

MultiChoice, a pay TV operator in South Africa, is losing middle- and upper-income subscribers, particularly in the Compact and Compact Plus segments, reports Moneyweb. The company's revenue dependency on the premium segment is decreasing, while the mass market segment shows some growth. Load shedding and economic factors have contributed to customer churn and declining revenue. Despite challenges, advertising revenue has remained stable. MultiChoice's profitability has declined due to subscription revenue shortfall and costs associated with joint ventures. The company has withheld dividends due to market conditions and investment requirements.

