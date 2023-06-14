Malawi: U.S. Cautions Malawi Over Ties With Russia

14 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The US government has cautioned the Malawi government over bilateral ties with Russia.

This follows minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma's recent trip to Russia where he led a high level delegation for a security summit in Moscow.

But the US Ambassador to Malawi David Young said Malawi ties with Russia would not be accepted by the US.

Young said instead of looking to Russia, Malawi should continue with ties with the US and China.

The Malawi delegation engaged Moscow on a number of bilateral issues.

Russia has since pledged to support Malawi with a US$20-million investment in nuclear energy.

Last year, the Russian government also provided fertiliser to Malawi.

Moscow is currently under international sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

