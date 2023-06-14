Malawi Govt, UNHCR Set Repatriate 44 Refugees Back to Rwanda

14 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Malawi Government in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are set to repatriate 44 Rwandan refugees back to their native country.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma disclosed this to journalists in Lilongwe on Tuesday that the repatriation exercise will commence on Wednesday.

"These refugees are those who have volunteered to go back to their homes mainly in Rwanda because the war is no longer there," he said.

Ng'oma further said UNHCR has supported the repatriation exercise and it will commence on Wednesday.

Those refugees from Burundi are also communicating with their country in order to go back to their country, he said

Ng'oma said the travel documents have been already processed for those who have made their decision.

UNHCR Southern Africa region Director, Valentine Tapsoba said the agency has three solutions for refugees which is repatriation, local integration and resettlement but now is repatriation.

"Those who have been for quite some time should come forward voluntarily if they want go back to their countries," he said.

Tapsoba said the agency together with government is ready to help them issue the exit documents and go back in safety and dignity.

However, government has apprehended four warlords wanted by Rwanda government.

Meanwhile, Rwanda government and the UNHCR regional office have separately awarded Minister Ng'oma for the job well done in repatriating the warlords.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.