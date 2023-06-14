Malawi: Chakwera Assents to 7 Bills Into Law

14 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Lazarus Chakwera has assented to seven bills into law which Parliament passed in the last seating.

The seven include the most anticipated, Disaster Risk Management bill.

The bills were recently passed by parliament awaiting to be assented to by the President.

The bills are; Malawi University of Science and Technology (amendment), Supplementary Appropriation (2022/23), Financial Crimes (amendment), Defence Force, Mines and Minerals and The Press Trust Reconstruction (amendment).

Disaster Risk Management bill repealed the Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act and replaced it with a new Act.

The new Act has aligned the law with developments in the area of disaster preparedness, risk reduction, and response and recovery.

