Malawi: Chakwera Warns Public Officers Against Power Abuse

14 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Lazarus Chakwera has warned public officers, both elected and appointed, against abuse of state power.

He has instead advised all those entrusted with power to use it for the benefit of the country's citizens and not for selfish ambitions.

Speaking on Tuesday at the end of a two-day National Conference on Separation of Powers held in Lilongwe, Chakwera said the use of power has consequences.

He therefore called upon officials holding such power whether elected or appointed to use it for the service of the people.

Chakwera also reiterated his earlier remarks that as president, his powers are limited and that even though he has powers to appoint boards and other public officers he doesn't have control and only direct the traffic but don't drive the institutions.

"It is a mistake and unconstitutional to only demand accountability and coordination from elected officials and leave those who hold positions of state power by public appointment to their own devices," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.