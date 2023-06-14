Sudan: More Violations Against Journalists in Sudan, Biggest Threat in El Geneina

13 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / El Geneina — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) has continued to monitor violations against journalists during the war and said that the greatest threats are faced by journalists in El Geneina, West Darfur.

The secretary of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS), Mohamed Abdelaziz, said that dozens of journalists faced abuses during the war, including threats of detention.

More than 40 violations were documented in the second half of May, Radio Dabanga reported last week, including enforced disappearances and raids.

Abdelaziz told Radio Dabanga that the Syndicate has monitored more violations against journalists in Khartoum and other cities in the past weeks.

It seems to be that the warring parties' main goal since the outbreak of the fighting is to kill the truth, according to the secretary. "Balanced and objective coverage of the events is not benefitting either side of the fighting, and dozens of journalists were therefore threatened and detained."

Most of the media outlets, especially paper newspapers and radio stations, were forced to stop working completely in Khartoum and other cities due to the fighting and repression.

El Geneina

The greatest threat is in Darfur, especially in El Geneina, he said.

Abdelaziz described clashes there as "extremely complex because they are not only between the army and the Rapid Support Forces but are an extension of the ethnically motivated attacks to conquer farmlands and mineral-rich lands that we have seen for years".

"Journalists are subjected to death threats if they continue to monitor the truth and some of them have been illegally detained."

'Journalists are subjected to death threats'

The Dar Masalit Union has previously explained that the Rapid Support Forces attacks in El Geneina are a continuation of previous janjaweed* attacks.

* The RSF were established by the Al Bashir regime in August 2013 and grew out of the janjaweed militant groups which fought for the Sudanese government in Darfur since the war broke out in 2003 and were largely made up of Arab herding tribes. The janjaweed are held responsible for the genocide against Darfuri farmers and other non-Arab/African groups.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.