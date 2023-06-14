Sudan: North Kordofan's El Obeid Besieged but Electricity Restored

El Obeid — The RSF tightened the noose on all entry points of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, after they blocked the north-eastern outlet leading to Bara town, completing their siege. Electricity was restored in the city on Sunday, which has positively affected some basic services.

El Obeid is now besieged from all sides by the RSF, local activists reported, after the forces set up four new bases at the various entries to the city.

The RSF blocked the north-eastern outlet leading to Bara town.

According to the activists, RSF forces tried to rob people of their vehicles in Bara on Saturday, but civilians confronted them.

Local residents complained about the negative impact of the RSF siege, especially because it could impede the flow of basic goods into the city through the Bara-Khartoum Road.

El Obeid was already witnessing provision shortages and looting and theft.

Electricity

Activists told Radio Dabanga that the electricity supply returned by 75 per cent, which improved the water supply after a period of serious issues.

Electricity is also vital for many health services in hospitals, which have now improved.