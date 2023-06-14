Sudan: White Nile State Struggles With Large Numbers of Sudanese Displaced

13 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Kosti — New shelters have been opened in White Nile state as more displaced people arrive from Khartoum. The state is witnessing significant shortages of medical supplies, food, and humanitarian aid.

Emad Salem, a member of the state's emergency room, told Radio Dabanga that the main towns in White Nile state are hosting large numbers of displaced people from Khartoum, mostly children and women.

Just this weekend, the Ezzedin Omar El Taj shelter centre in Kosti, the capital of White Nile state, received 386 families, amounting to 900 individuals. The centre is experiencing a significant shortage of humanitarian aid supplies.

The large numbers necessitated the opening of new shelters. The number of shelters increased from 16 to 20, most of which are located in the city of Kosti.

Emad explained that there is a significant shortage of life-saving medicines and food.

One displaced person of 37 years old died after fleeing to Kosti from Jebel Aulia in Khartoum. They were sheltered in Abba centre and died of heart complications in Kosti Hospital.

White Nile state has received the largest number of displaced since the war started on April 15.

