Kenya: Connectivity Vital for Creative Economy - President Ruto

President William Ruto has said the Government is committed to enhance the digital superhighway to create opportunities for content creators to make a living.

The President said the government is looking to set up 25,000 free WiFi hosptots around the country to improve Internet access and give young people access to the digital superhighway.

The President revealed Google is supporting the set up of the hosptots.

"I appreciate Google's support in enhancing the digital superhighway and creative economy pillar of our transformational agenda. In particular, for your support for our plan to provide free wi-fi hotspots across the country."

The President was speaking during the closing ceremony of YoutubeBlackVoices, a fund designed to grow the presence and talents of black content creators across the world, including Kenya.

The Head of State also noted that the number of YouTube channels had grown exponentially.

"The number of YouTube channels in Kenya with over 1 millions views has grown by 110 pet cent in the last year proving our capacity for creative content generation is enough to generate livelihoods and become an economic sector."

Over 90 goverment institutions including TVETs, hospitals and law courts will also be connected to the Internet imminently, he added. - Presidential Communication Service