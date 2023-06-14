Uganda: Next Media CEO Explores Collaborative Opportunities With Azam Media, Unveiling Exciting Prospects

Next Media's Group CEO, Kin Kariisa, recently engaged in discussions with Abubakar Bin Bakhresa, the Executive Director of Bakhresa Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate that owns Azam Media and various other prominent entities.

The purpose of this meeting was to explore potential collaborative opportunities and initiate exciting initiatives between these two major East African brands.

Following the fruitful discussions, Kariisa had the opportunity to visit the impressive premises of Azam Media located in Dar es Salaam. The premises house a diverse range of TV channels, pay platforms, and notable features that left a lasting impression on Kariisa. He was particularly astounded by the scale and capabilities of Azam Media's operations.

During his visit, Kariisa had the pleasure of meeting talented Ugandans who hold leadership positions in different departments of Azam Media. He took to Twitter to commend their expertise and unwavering dedication, which have propelled them to the forefront of the Tanzanian media industry. Kariisa also expressed pride in their outstanding contributions, highlighting how they represent Uganda with distinction.

Another significant highlight for the 46-year-old media proprietor and philanthropist was witnessing numerous women in the Control Room, skillfully handling cameras and showcasing their abilities. Kariisa viewed this as a testament to their motivation and a reflection of the progress made in women's emancipation in Tanzania, a country led by an exceptional female President.

The meeting and subsequent visit to Azam Media's premises have unveiled vast collaboration possibilities between Next Media Group and Azam Media. Kariisa expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Azam Media team for their warm welcome and hospitality, making his visit truly memorable.

Kin Kariisa is enthusiastic about exploring these partnerships, firmly believing that they will pave the way for incredible content, innovative technology, and unparalleled entertainment experiences for viewers.