Liberia: Meet the Over 54 Lawmakers Who Endorse Weah's Second-Term Bid

Over 50 Senators and Representatives have jointly endorsed President George Manneh Weah's re-election bid ahead of the 10 October 2023 polls.

On the list of lawmakers that have endorsed President Weah are members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus.

From Montserrado County, Weah has attracted Representatives Moses Acarous Gray, Dixon Seboe, Solomon C. George, Frank Foko, Jimmy Smith, Thomas Fallah, Abu Kamara, Edward P. Flomo, Abraham Conneh, and Goerge Samah.

Grand Kru County lawmakers who endorsed Mr. Weah are Fornati Koffa, Albert Chie, and Numeni Bartekwa.

From Sinoe County, he has Crayton Duncan, Augustine Chea, Samson Weah, and Matthew Zazar.

From Maryland County, President Weah has received the support of Gble-bo Brown, P. Mike Jury, Bhofal Chambers, and Isaac Roland.

Grand Bassa County lawmakers backing President Weah are Mary Kawah, Matthew Joe, and Vincent Willie.

From Grand Cape Mount County, President Weah has Simone Taylor, Mabu Sonni, and Emerson Kamara.

Grand Gedeh County lawmakers who support President Weah's re-election are Zoe Pennue and Marshall Dennis.

From Bomi County, he has Haja Siryon, Morris Saytumah, Mannah Johnson, Edwin Snowe, and Finda Lassana.

For Nimba County, President Weah has Prince Togkpa, Johnson Gwaklio, Gonpue Gargon, and Joseph Sewanlie.

From River Gee County, he receives the backing of Francis Young and Alexander Poe.

River Cess lawmakers backing the president include Rosannah Shack; while from Gbarpolu County, he has Kanio Wesso, and Alfred Kaiwu.

For Margibi County, he has Emmanuel Nuquay, Clarence Garr, Ivar Jones, and Torpo Weh.

From Lofa County, he has Mariamu Fofana, Julie Wiah, and Joseph Jallah.

Bong County lawmakers supporting President Weah's re-election are Marvin Cole, and Edward Karfiah.

The headquarters of the CDC was a place of attraction when the lawmakers from both the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives pledged their unwavering support to the re-election bid of President Weah.

On behalf of the lawmakers, Nimba County Electoral District #9 Representative Johnson Gwaklio read the statement endorsing Mr. Weah's re-election bid.

Gwaklio said the Liberian political system, in keeping with Article 77(a) of the Constitution recognizes and encourages partisans' politics for which the CDC was established to be the body through which citizens of similar political views and ideology would seek means to provide political governance to Liberia.

Gwaklio noted that they recognize President Weah's efforts since taking office in 2018, commending him for making significant progress in all areas of the nation.

He cited health, education, youth development, gender equality, and social protection, as well as microeconomic growth, as areas President Weah has made progress.

He also cited food and fuel prices stability, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and forestry, human rights and the rule of law, national security, social inclusion, and traditional practices.

Making opening remarks, CDC national chairman Mulbah Morlu said water supplies in homes have increased, and the CDC is excited to have a leader who has transformed the country within a short period.

For his part, Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Cheap told the crowd that the assembling of lawmakers was a sign that President Weah is on the verge of retaining the presidency.

"We are from the first branch of government, and we are members and supporters of the CDC who have come to reaffirm our support to the reelection bid of President Weah," he said.

He said over the last five years, the Legislature has been stable, and there has been no removal of speakers and Pro-Temp.

He cautioned CDC supporters to hold together and not pay attention to rumors as they gear toward the election.