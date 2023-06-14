Liberia: Lawmakers Make 2017 U-Turn

-As 56% endorse Weah's second-term bid

Unlike 2017, when almost half of sitting members of the National Legislature announced their rejection of his presidential bid, on Tuesday, June 13, about 56% of the current legislature (54 out of 103) endorsed the reelection bid of incumbent President George Weah.

The 56 lawmakers are from both the House of Representatives and Senate majority of whom are members of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

Their endorsement comes on the eve of the National Elections Commission (NEC) declaring the opening of candidates' nominations ahead of the October 10, presidential and legislative elections.

President Weah seizing the moment on Tuesday told his supporters that they can now speak of victory in the 2023 poll with confidence and conviction.

Some of the lawmakers

"Let us now speak of victory with confidence and conviction," he said, adding "The fact that the entire membership of the Legislative Caucus of the Mighty Congress for Democratic Change, representing a significant percentage of the membership of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, is standing behind my leadership and candidacy in the upcoming elections, fills me with immense pride."

He further described their endorsement as not just a seal of approval for his party's policies and programs, but a testament to its unwavering commitment to the Liberian people.

"To all the newcomers who have chosen to join our mighty Coalition for Democratic Change, I extend a warm welcome. The CDC is not merely a political party; it is a beacon of hope and progress for all Liberians. Within our ranks, there is space for every citizen, regardless of their party affiliation. Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Liberia.

Our accomplishments during my first term have been significant. We have transformed the face of our nation through infrastructure development, empowered our youth to become the driving force of change, and achieved economic stability that has positively impacted the lives of countless Liberians. These achievements are a testament to the resilience and determination of our people." President Weah said of his administration amidst cheers.

Pres. Weah receives endorsement pledge from Chairman Morlu as Speaker Chambers looks on

Although Weah, 56, continues to boast of his administration's achievements over the years, claiming to have achieved more in the last five years than all previous regimes before him combined, he remained under heavy criticism for poor performances too backed by damning human rights reports, huge unemployment, and economic hardship.

In 2017, President Weah campaigned against former vice president Joseph N. Boakai on a clean slate, putting him steps ahead of his opponents. This year, the President is expected to spend much of his campaign speeches defending his performance over the last years, while debunking criticisms from opposition camps.

President Weah will also be expected to defend his administration's handling of the US100m cocaine bust, the deaths of auditors, the missing LD16 billion, the US$25 million mop-up exercise, incessant insecurity, the continuous fall of the Liberian Dollar against the United States Dollar, etc.

However, Mr. Weah seems to be aware of those issues and how members of the opposition would want to use that to weaponize their campaigns.

"The opposition may try to impede our progress, but they shall not prevail," Mr. Weah told jubilant supporters at his party headquarters preempting the opposition's move.

"Let me repeat: The opposition may try to impede our progress, but they shall not prevail. They will witness the strength and unity of the CDC as we march toward an overwhelming triumph. The Liberian people know that our unwavering dedication to their well-being sets us apart, while our opponents resort to empty promises and divisive tactics, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver tangible results that transform lives." Mr. Weah added.

"My fellow Liberians, as we approach the upcoming elections, rest assured that your voice will be heard. The will of the people is an unstoppable force, and together, we will shape the future of our great nation. Victory is not just within our grasp; it is inevitable" he added.