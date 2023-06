Traders in Mtindwa market located along Kangundo road are counting losses following a midnight inferno that saw properies reduced to ashes.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the fire might have been.

This comes barely three days after the popular Toi market faced yet a similar incident that saw the destruction of milluins worth of property in an inferno believed to have been started by someone.

The traders have called on police to investigate the matter.