Kenya: Starving Mackenzie Associates Collapse in Court After Boycotting Meals for 10 Days

About a dozen associates of Kilifi cultist preacher Paul Mackenzie collapsed at the Shanzu Law Courts on Wednesday while appearing for a routine mention.

The co-accused persons who are part of twenty-eight individuals charged alongside Mackenzie and his wife Rhoda Maweu were said to have boycotted meals for ten.

The thirty, accused of enforcing mandatory starvation of followers of the so-called Good News International Church in Kilifi's Shakahola Forest, were expected to know the fate of their continued detention after the prosecution filed for the continued incaseration for a period of sixty days.

A verdict on the application, initially slated for the week ending June 9, was pushed forward after the prosecution counsel fell ill.

Mackenzie and his associates are facing mass murder charges for the death of over 300 individuals at Shakahola forest in Kilifi County even as government continues to retrieve bodies from mass graves.