Kenya: Senate to Consider Censure Motion Against Kindiki Thursday - Kingi

The Senate has slated a censure motion against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for Thursday following his failure to attend a scheduled appearance on Wednesday.

Kindiki was expected to address two questions concerning the state of security in Laikipia and the wider North Rift Region, as well as the issue of Ketamine drug abuse in the Mount Kenya region.

However, he failed to attend the session.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi revealed that his office had received a letter from Kindiki beforehand, notifying the House of his inability to be present to respond to the two questions but, the letter was deemed unsatisfactory.

Consequently, the Clerk's Office sent another letter to Kindiki's office, compelling him to appear before the Senate.

"Therefore understanding order 51(d) where if a CS fails appear for purposes of responding to these questions do not give any satisfactory reason as to why they have failed to appear then a motion of censure shall ensue in this regard this matter is going to be discussed during the special SPC tomorrow Thursday tomorrow Thursday," Kingi said.

State House event

While CS Kindiki was a no-show, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new spy master, Noordin Haji, at State House which was presided over by President William Ruto.

Kindiki sits in the National Security Council chaired by President Ruto whose membership includes Director General of the National Intelligence Service, a position Haji assumed on Wednesday.

On the question pertaining to banditry, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua had sought information regarding the state of security in Laikipia County and the wider North Rift region.

Senator Kinyua also requested an explanation of the criteria used in the identification of areas for the ongoing security operation.

He also sought details on measures in place to restore and maintain peace, as well as information on the recruitment, deployment, and remuneration of National Police Reservists (NPRs) in the region.

Kindiki was also required to update the Senate the status of the recovery of stolen livestock and arraignments of apprehended suspected bandits since November 2022 and whether the government could consider compensating persons affected in the banditry.

Regarding Ketamine abuse, Kindiki was supposed to inform the Senate about the measures implemented to combat the addictive drug's abuse in the Mount Kenya region.

Additionally, he was expected to outline the efforts undertaken by the Interior Ministry to establish rehabilitation facilities for recovering drug addicts.