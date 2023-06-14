Kenya: I Am Not in ICU, Museveni Tells 'Nosy' Kenyans

14 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who is currently in isolation after contracting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has told off Kenyans over claims that he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

While providing an update over his health situation, Museveni told Kenyans that he has nothing to "hide" noting that his health has improved significantly in recent days.

Museveni clarified that apart from experiencing a mild flu-like fever during the first two days, he only had some drowsiness on Thursday, a mild headache at night, and a rough throat.

By Friday, all these symptoms had subsided, according to Museveni.

Instead of speculating over his health, Museveni asked Kenyans and Ugandans to pray for his complete recovery.

"I also noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide?" President Museveni said.

"However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. Continue praying, we shall overcome."

He went on to explain that for the last three days from Sunday he "has been busy working."

Museveni stated that he "would have gone out of self - confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good."

He thanked Ugandans for their prayers and support as he continues to recover.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.