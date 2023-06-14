Uganda: Museveni - I Am Not in ICU

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has said he is doing a lot of 'paper work' at State House and not in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Kenyans on social media have claimed.

"Some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide?," he said in a twitter message updating the country on his struggle in isolation to shake off COVID-19.

"Sunday, Monday and today, I have been busy doing paper work. I would have gone out of self - confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good," he said Tuesday.

He said he has not been to bed as a sick man in the house except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. "Continue praying, we shall overcome," he said.

"My social-media team brought me the messages that are overwhelmingly supportive. Thanks so much fellow Ugandans. I thank those who took the trouble to sign the boards at the Gate of Nakasero. "