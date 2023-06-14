Tanzania: Tz Opens Embassy in Vienna

TANZANIA has inaugurated the Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Vienna, Austria as part of its continued efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation and effective implementation of economic diplomacy.

The mission is also envisaged to play a vital role in demonstrating Tanzania's priorities in its cooperation with Austria as well as to the UN institutions based in Vienna.

Speaking on Tuesday during the inauguration event, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax said Tanzania and Austria have been enjoying ties in multiple sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, which have contributed to the economic development of the two countries.

"The establishment of this embassy is a major milestone that strengthens the diplomatic ties between Tanzania and Austria, as well as the United Nations institutions present in Vienna and shows in practice that Tanzania takes her relations with Austria with priority," she said.

The minister also acknowledged the supportive role played by the Austrian government through the ministry of European and International Affairs for the great cooperation and support during the whole process of setting up Tanzanians mission.

She went on to explain the government's commitment to pushing the common agenda that is based on promoting peace, security, fight against organised crime, drug abuse, corruption and terrorism and accelerating efforts for sustainable development.

Attending the event, Austrian Deputy Minister for European and International Affairs, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, hailed Tanzania for making bold decisions in opening its Embassy in Vienna.

"Tanzania has now joined 16 other African countries that have their Embassies in Vienna. I assure you the Austrian government is ready to support the Embassy in every possible way so as to achieve its establishment goals," he emphasised.

He noted that Austria has a longstanding and strong relationship with Tanzania, spanning over many years and expressed their belief that the establishment of the Embassy is a significant step in further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Since she assumed power in March, 2021, President Samia has pushed for Tanzania to embark on economic diplomacy for improved welfare of its people.

Speaking during her maiden address to the parliament on April 12th, 2021, President Samia said the sixth phase government will continue to cement relations with other nations and international organisations.

"As such, we will strengthen our relations with other countries as well as regional and international organisations. In achieving that objective, we will improve the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in collaboration with our embassies abroad."

Dr Samia noted then that to ensure improved efficiency in economic diplomacy, the government will ensure it employs highly competent officials and make best economic use of its buildings and plots in foreign countries.