Tanzanian Re-Elected As Afchpr President

Arusha — TANZANIAN, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, has been re-elected to head the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) for the second and final term of two years.

Lady Justice Aboud got elected at the opening of the Pan-African Judicial Organ's 69th Ordinary Session, here on Tuesday.

Expressing her gratitude, Justice Imani thanked her colleagues for the unanimous re-election and the confidence they have shown in her leadership.

"I am overwhelmed by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and I am sincerely grateful to them," she said.

The AfCHPR President was first elected as Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in July 2018.

She holds Master of Laws (Malta) and Bachelor of Laws (University of Dar es Salaam).

Lady Justice Aboud was also a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

Before joining the AfCHPR, Lady Justice Aboud held several key positions, including the post of the Assistant Director in the President's Office (Public Service Management) and the State Attorney.

She represented the Government in various international human rights conferences, seminars and workshops and was also involved in making periodic reports on Human Rights to the UN and other monitoring bodies such as the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The Tanzanian also served as a Vice-Chairperson in the Independent Review Electoral Commission (IREC or Krigler Commission) in Kenya.

The Commission was formed to facilitate the work of the Panel of Eminent Personalities under the leadership of the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary General.

The Commission's responsibility was to review the 2007 election process in Kenya.

Meanwhile, the session elected Justice Sacko Modibo from Mali as the Court's new Vice-President of the Court.

He was elected judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in February 2021, for a six-year term.

He holds a master's degree in law from the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences (Mali) and four other university degrees in law obtained at the Ahmed Baba University (Mali), the Jean Moulin 3 University (France) and the Nice Sophia Antipolis University (France).

Justice Modibo was two weeks ago appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of Mali.