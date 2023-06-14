Tanzania: President Samia Picks Three Ambassadors

13 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Chief Secretary, Mr Moses Kusiluka is among three figures appointed as ambassadors, a State House press statement says.

Apart from Mr Kusilula, President Samia Suluhu Hassan also picked Dr Salim Othman Hamad, an assistant to the President (political affairs) and Dr Kassim Mohamed Khamis, assistant to the President (Speeches), as ambassadors.

The Tuesday's statement insisted that the trio retain their respective current positions.

Their appointment was effective from June 12, 2023 and they will be sworn on Friday.

