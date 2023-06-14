Kenya: President William Ruto Hosts 109 YouTube Creators at State House

His Excellency Hon. William Ruto hosted 109 YouTube creators from around the world at Statehouse, marking a momentous occasion for the creative industry. The creators, including 11 from Kenya, were invited to the YouTube Black voices closing ceremony delegation.

The YouTube Black Voices Fund, now in its 3rd year was founded to amplify black perspectives and experiences and directly support Black creators, artists, songwriters and producers so they can have resources to thrive on YouTube.

Over these years, the YouTube Black Voices Fund has supported 378 creators globally, including 18 creators from Kenya. This included dedicated support from a YouTube Partner Manager; seed funding in developing their YouTube channels and tailor-made training, development and networking sessions.

"The opportunity to be hosted by Your Excellency is for me the highlight of this tour. These creators range from travel vloggers, educators, financial literacy advisors, make-up artists, news producers, chefs, agriculturalists, designers among others, said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

109 YouTubers who have benefited from the YouTube Black Creators Fund from the USA (21), UK (30), Canada (12),South Africa (18), Nigeria (17) and Kenya (11)