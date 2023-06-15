Sudan: West Darfur Governor Killed by RSF in El Geneina - Reports

The governor of West Darfur state, Khamis Abakar, was killed on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), an armed group he commanded has said, Al Jazeera reports.

Details on his death were unavailable but the Reuters news agency reported that two government sources said the paramiliatry RSF was responsible for the killing.

Al Jazeera reports that the Sudanese army also took to social media to accuse the RSF of "kidnapping and assassinating" the governor.

The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mini Arko Minawi, the governor of the Darfur region, said the slain provincial governor of West Darfur was abducted and killed hours after giving an interview to a television station.Abakar had told Al Hadath TV earlier on Wednesday that civilians were being killed and international intervention was required.