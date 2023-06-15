Kenya: Beware Fake Facebook Account Misusing Name of Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto

IN SHORT: Africa Check has exposed several Facebook accounts falsely claiming to offer cash and loans in the name of Kenya's first lady, Rachel Ruto. This is yet another.

A Facebook account called Hon Rerrchel Chebet Ruttoh claims to be offering Kenyans money for their school fees and businesses.

The account uses the name and photos of Kenya's first lady Rachel Ruto, wife of president William Ruto.

A 9 June 2023 post reads: "Chagua kitu Moja unataka kwa Sahii. PESA School fees BIASHARA Ujishindie 65,000."

This mix of English and Kiswahili translates as: "Choose one thing you want for now. MONEY School fees BUSINESS Win 65,000."

On the same day, the account posted: "Hey! Hey! My dear fellow kenyans as I told you yesterday ile siku ni Leo ,today is my BIRTHDAY PARTY ... na niko na zawadi nazawadiana kwa kila mmoja anapokea ksh.65,000 kama uko online just wish me #HBD MAMA immediately check your inbox."

This translates as: "Hey! Hey! My dear fellow Kenyans, as I told you yesterday the day is today, today is my BIRTHDAY PARTY and I have gifts to give out. Receive KSh65,000 if you are online, just wish me #HBD MAMA, immediately check your inbox."

This post includes a photo of Rachel Ruto being fed cake by her husband, the president.

The post offering KSh65,000 was also posted here in another public Facebook group with more than 257,000 members.

Africa Check has exposed several Facebook accounts falsely claiming to offer cash and loans in the name of Mrs Ruto.

Is this such an account? We checked.

No link to Rachel Ruto, ignore fake account

The first lady's official Facebook page, Mama Rachel Ruto, was created in June 2013 and has more than 950,000 followers.

This page does not mention any promotions.

We also checked Ruto's Twitter account. There were no such offers.

By contrast, the Hon Rerrchel Chebet Ruttoh account is not verified and has only been active since May 2023. The public Facebook group used to increase the reach of the posts has been active since 21 January 2022.

It is unlikely that the first lady would run a Facebook account featuring promotions, while at the same time running another Facebook page posting her daily engagements.

It's also highly unlikely she'd do so using an account that so badly misspells her name: "Rerrchel" for Rachel and "Ruttoh" for Ruto. This page is a scam and its posts should be ignored.

For more help spotting social media scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.